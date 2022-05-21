SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 death of a Manteca woman whose body was found in an aqueduct.

The sheriff’s office said they obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Carlson, the victim’s husband, Friday morning and took him into custody later that day.

Chenin Carlson’s body was found by fishermen south of Tracy on December 20, 2020. Her SUV was discovered about two weeks later also in San Joaquin County.

Christopher Carlson was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.