HVAC technicians gear up for heat wave house calls during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Michael Concannon is a popular guy these days.

The Bell Brothers repair technician is fielding calls to service air conditioning units – a mainstay during a heat wave.

The company is geared up to provide 24-hour service for those who can’t take the heat, either for comfort or for health.

“We want to do what it takes to get it fixed and get it taken care of, get them cooling again,” Concannon said.

David Lorca’s air conditioning unit failed a few days ago. He called for repairs right away.

“I have a 10-year-old son who has autism and he likes to be very comfortable,” Lorca said. “As soon as it messed up I started calling.”

That’s when he got a dose of reality .

“Most places said they were two or three months out, a couple of places said they were a couple weeks out,” Lorca told FOX40.

Lucklily for Lorca, a friend has some repair skills and fixed his unit.

Repair technicians aren’t all of a sudden busy because there are more breakdowns as the weather gets warmer. Instead, some homeowners fear what might happen during an extended heat wave.

Not everyone can find relief out on the river, or at the mall.

And with people still urged to stay at home, the sick or elderly can have a tough time.

During the pandemic, “caution” is the watchword for technicians.

“We’re wearing gloves, we’re washing our hands inbetween calls, we’re wearing masks, we have sanitizers and soaps in our cars, making sure we’re maintaining safety but for our clients as well,” Concannon said.

But like most all essential workers, Concannon will do what it takes to get the job done in anticipation of a typically warm summer.