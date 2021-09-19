Hwy 50 to temporarily reopen for residents on Monday

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents and property owners will be able to access their properties using Highway 50 on Monday, the El Dorado County Sherriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday evening.

The area between Kyburz and Meyers remains closed to the public, but residents will be able to use the highway by obtaining a pass starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Homeowners and residents can bring documentation proving residency or ownership to obtain a pass.

Highway 50 will reopen for the general public 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The area will remain under an evacuation order and those returning will not yet be able to re-occupy their homes. The temporary opening of the highway is intended to allow residents and owners to examine and secure their property prior to a general reopening.

Passes can be obtained from the sheriff’s office at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From South Lake Tahoe: 1834 Santa Fe Road in Meyers

From Placerville: Fresh Pond Chevron parking lot – 7720 US 50, Pollock Pines

Owners and residents can pre-fill the only pass application here.