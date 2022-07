WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision on I-5 south of County Road 69 between a Dodge pick-up truck and a big rig left two dead, according to CHP.

CHP said the fatal crash occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday with the two fatalities being two Redding men inside the Dodge.

The big rig driver from Tehachapi sustained no injuries, according to CHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to CHP.