I-80 closed in both directions near Newcastle due to downed power lines, fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Interstate 80 is shut down in both directions in Newcastle due to downed power lines.
Authorities said a car crashed into a power pole, sparking a grass fire that has since been contained by fire crews.
Approximately 11,000 customers in the area have lost power due to the crash.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol said I-80 will remain closed for at least the next two hours while PG&E crews work to ground and restore power lines.
No major injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged, according to CHP.
This is a developing story.