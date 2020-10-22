I-80 closed in both directions near Newcastle due to downed power lines, fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Interstate 80 is shut down in both directions in Newcastle due to downed power lines.

Authorities said a car crashed into a power pole, sparking a grass fire that has since been contained by fire crews.

Approximately 11,000 customers in the area have lost power due to the crash.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol said I-80 will remain closed for at least the next two hours while PG&E crews work to ground and restore power lines.

No major injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.

⚠️ Vehicle vs power pole on WB I-80 at Hwy 193. Brush fire also along WB I-80 at Hwy 93, and power line in road. Traffic stopped in both directions on I-80 at Newcastle. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Z3BCVFfX0C — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 22, 2020