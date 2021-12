DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A deadly crash along Interstate 80 in Davis shut down traffic early Thursday morning.

A box truck and several cars were involved in the crash on eastbound I-80 near Richards Boulevard. At least one person has died, according to officials.

#TafficAlert in #YoloCounty All eastbound lanes blocked on I-80 in Davis at Richards Blvd. due to collision. Detour at northbound SR-113. No ETO. Expect delays. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 2, 2021

Interstate 80 eastbound at Old Davis Road is shutdown for a fatal traffic collision. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/1rjWfbu6sT — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) December 2, 2021

The California Highway Patrol has reopened one lane while the others remain blocked for investigation and cleanup.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.