ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle rollover crash east of SR-65 on westbound I-80 in Rocklin.

Three vehicles overturned, according to CHP Auburn.

Authorities said those involved appear to only have minor injuries.

The number one lane remains open but CHP suggests using alternate routes.

We are currently investigating a multiple vehicle traffic collision on westbound I-80, east of SR-65. Three vehicles are overturned and we are using two traffic lane to get traffic thru. Appears to be minor injuries for all involved. If possible, use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/L4LgWDSQXY — CHP Auburn (@CHPAuburn) June 10, 2020