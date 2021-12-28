I-80 remains closed Tuesday after weekend closure prompted by heavy snowfall

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — Interstate 80 remains closed Tuesday morning after heavy snowfall prompted officials to close it Sunday.

I-80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line, Caltrans reported. Sections of state routes 20, 89, 49, 70 and 267 are closed as well.

Highway 50 was reopened in both directions Monday evening after also being closed Sunday. All vehicles are required to have chains unless equipped with four-wheel drive.

Travelers are advised to visit the Quick Map website for the latest road conditions.

“Poor visibility, whiteout conditions and heavy snow” prompted officials to begin closures.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters), set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches (4.9 meters), and more snow is expected.

For first responders, like Cal Fire’s Edwin Zuniga, the snow is not the only issue.

“Power lines down through the whole highway and multiple trees,” Zuniga explained.

Downed power lines created issues for firefighters and California Highway Patrol officials trying to get to emergency calls and only made matters worse for Pacific Gas and Electric crews responding to a power outage impacting more than 60,000 customers.

PG&E said crews are working diligently to restore electricity. As of now, there is no estimated time of restoration.

The city of Lake Tahoe has put together a list of available overnight accommodations with the help of the South Lake Tahoe Lodging leadership.

“This list is not exhaustive and is in no way an endorsement of any of the establishments on behalf of the City, but is intended to be used as a resource only.”

Officials said the following locations are priced at a “reasonable rate.”

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, 530-544-5400, Suites

Hotel Azure, 800-877-1466, Hotel Rooms

Lakeland Village at Heavenly, 530-544-1685, Condominiums

Forest Suites Resort, 530-541-6655, Hotel Rooms and Suites