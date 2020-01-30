'I call it a 'God incident,'' says homeowner after suspected break-in by former actor Shaun Weiss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Police say Shaun Weiss, the former actor best known for his role as Greg Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" films, was arrested Sunday morning in Marysville after breaking into someone's garage.

Just before 7 a.m., a homeowner on 11th Street near F Street called 911 after seeing a strange man in his garage, according to the Marysville Police Department.

"He just took this hammer and knocked the window out," homeowner Lou Binninger said.

Binninger says he found Weiss talking to himself inside his car.

“My just split-second decision is, do I take it? Do I do it? Because I got a gun, but I didn’t feel threatened," Benninger said. "I felt at peace.”

Instead of shooting, Benninger said he called the police. When officers got to the house, they say Weiss was still in the homeowner's car.

He was arrested after officers say he appeared to also be under the influence of methamphetamine.

The police department identified the man as 40-year-old Weiss and booked him into the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He is being held on $52,500 bail.

Benninger says his encounter with Weiss didn't happen by chance.

"I call it a 'God incident.' It was a divine fit," he said. "He needed help and I can help him.”

In a twist of fate, Benninger helps drug addicts in the Yuba County Jail by teaching classes and coordinating counseling. It's the same jail Weiss was booked into.

"There's help. So if he's ready, we can help him," Benninger said.

Weiss has had other run-ins with Calfornia law enforcement over the past several years. In August of 2018, he was arrested in Oroville on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

A year before that, TMZ reports he was arrested in Burbank for possessing a controlled substance. Five days before the Southern California arrest, Weiss had been released from jail after he was suspected of stealing $151 worth of Fry's Electronics merchandise.

As a child, Weiss was also known for his roles in "Heavyweights" and "Pee-Wee's Playhouse."