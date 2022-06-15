SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sariya Rowland, a Sacramento-area resident, is crediting a nonprofit program with helping change her life for the better.

This comes after what she says were years filled with neglect and abuse. She said she is a victim of CSEC (Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children).

“I can do anything. Nothing is too hard,” Rowland said, fighting back tears. “Nothing is too hard to do.”

That wasn’t always the case for Rowland. For most of her life, it’s been a challenge. Growing up in and out of foster care, Rowland said her life took a turn when she was just 16 years old.

“I went to juvenile hall. It was more so for my protection because I had people looking for me. It was just very unsafe. I was trafficked in Los Angeles,” Rowland said.

That’s when she decided to get help with 3Strand Global Foundation.

“We combat human trafficking, and we work with vulnerable/at-risk populations to prevent exploitation,” Director Kaitlyn DiCicco said.

It’s a nonprofit that works in partnership with the city of Sacramento to bring services and resources to people like Rowland.

DiCicco and her team spent the past two years helping Rowland overcome personal obstacles with a specific goal in mind.

“We were working on getting her GED and just focus on making sure she could finish high school to make sure she could move on to whatever job she wanted to do,” DiCicco said.

That job turned out to be an internship, which is an accomplishment she never thought she’d be able to achieve.

“I thought I couldn’t do things that other people could do because of the things that happened to me and the things I was struggling with,” Rowland said.

Now, Rowland is working on possibly pursuing a career in cosmetology and says her confidence is one of the most important qualities she learned about herself through this program.

“Everything is going to be just fine in the end, and it’s all going to be worth it,” Rowland said.

3Strands Global has been working with the city of Sacramento for the past year, and during that time, they’ve placed about 80 people into jobs or education pathways.