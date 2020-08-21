‘I have confidence’: Newsom says he’ll soon have date for new unemployment benefits

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 caught up with Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday at an evacuation center in Vacaville.

It was clear he has been dealing with more than one major disaster in California, one of which is unemployment. He provided a new update about unemployment benefits in a discussion with FOX40.

“In regards to unemployment, do we have any further clarity from the administration regarding the extra $300?” we asked the governor.

“I just got clarity this morning. You’re the first to learn this,” he said.

The governor spoke about President Donald Trump‘s Aug. 8 executive order boosting unemployment benefits by $300, which will become a reality for Californians.

“I have confidence we’ll be able to get that out early next month,” Newsom said. “So hopefully, today, the latest tomorrow, I’ll put up at the date that we expect those dollars to be made available to millions of Californians.”

That still leaves those Californians $300 short of previous pandemic padded benefits, since Congress has not been able to come to an agreement. Trump’s plan allows states to provide an additional $100 in unemployment help.

Newsom says California can’t afford it.

“The state does not have $2.8 billion of money that it hasn’t appropriated on a monthly basis to absorb that. I don’t know a state in the country that can do an additional hundred,” he told FOX40.

The governor said he was stopping by the center to get a sense of how sheltering processes are working.

California is trying to balance the needs of tens of thousands fleeing spreading fires while trying to stop COVID-19 from doing the same.

As for a Californian who took the stage Wednesday night, Newsom said he texted Kamala Harris “even before she got off the stage” at the Democratic National Convention and told her how “proud I was.”

Newsom delivered pre-recorded remarks to the DNC.

Spoke at the #DemConvention outside of an evacuation center due to the raging fires across CA.



We cannot afford to waste another moment. Another cycle. Another year denying climate change. Refusing science.



VOTE. And for @JoeBiden. Like your life depends on it. Because it does. pic.twitter.com/rRSjnjxhTv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 21, 2020

For now, his focus is on the immediate dangers to Californians and not the future of the U.S. Senate seat Harris will vacate if she and Biden take the White House.

“We get through the election then I can worry about those things,” he said. “Right now, we’re dealing with Mother Nature‘s fury. We got to keep people safe and healthy, that’s my immediate focus.”