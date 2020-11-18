‘I just don’t want anybody else to go through what I’m going through’: Modesto man loses wife of 21 years to COVID-19

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Moved by grief, a Modesto father and husband is now calling on families to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If I can do anything to help any family not to have to go through this, that would be an honor for me to her,” said Kris Houser, whose wife, Brandy, died Friday due to COVID-19.

Kris Houser and his 11-year-old son were supposed to have more trips, more holidays, more memories with his wife of 21 years.

“She was the light of our life, really,” Houser said.

Due to COVID-19, the 41-year-old Modesto mom is now gone.

“How do you have an 11-year-old who doesn’t have the coolest mom ever now and now he’s with me and I have to guide him through that?” he asked.

Houser said he first got infected, and Brandy took care of him while taking the necessary precautions, wearing a mask and maintaining distance.

Unfortunately, she got sick, too.

“We were taking care of each other and I had to go to the hospital for a couple of days and then I got out — and she went in and didn’t come home.”

For 10 days, Brandy fought for her life in the ICU, and for 10 long days, Houser watched and worried from a distance and said he would “go to her window and wave and blow kisses and talk to each other through text, but I couldn’t talk to her. I couldn’t hold her hand. I couldn’t be there.”

Houser said Brandy was the light in his family and friend’s life, helpful and caring, especially in her work as a hospice care consultant.

“She loved being able to talk to families and helping them and being there for them as a resource for whatever questions they may have,” he recounted.

As he grieves, he has also become Brandy’s voice and urges families to mask up, social distance and prevent their loved ones from heartache.

“I just don’t want anybody else to go through what I’m going through right now, so people can mask up and take the virus seriously,” he said.

Houser also said that the support from the community has also helped ease the pain. A friend has set up an online fundraiser to help the family during this time.