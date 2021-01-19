‘I just want the dog back’: Woman pleads for safe return after her dog is stolen

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – It was the surprise Christmas gift that quickly became a member of the family for a 19-year-old woman in Stockton.

“Her name is Sora. It means the sky. She has these bright beautiful blue eyes that remind me of the sky,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

Last Wednesday in broad daylight, Sora was stolen after a stranger came knocking on their front door near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane.

“He asks me about my Siberian Husky and if it was for sale and I tell him no,” she explained. “He then pushes me and as I’m trying to get up off the floor, he then kicks me down and grabs my dog and runs.”

She said the man put the dog in a car and another man in the driver’s seat sped away in an older model Chrysler.

“They know where I live. I can’t take out the trash. I can’t do anything,” the woman told FOX40. “If that can happen in broad daylight, how can I feel comfortable at night? Someone coming to your door taking something of yours away and you can’t do anything about it.”

But despite her feelings of anger and helplessness all she asks of these men is to bring Sora home.

“All I kept on thinking is that’s my baby.,” she said. “I don’t even care about who those people were. I just want the dog back.”

A police report has been filed with the Stockton Police Department.

Sora is microchipped and anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call the Stockton Police Department.