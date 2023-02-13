SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sometimes life throws you a curveball when you least expect it, changing your life in ways you can’t possibly imagine. However, one man teaches us it’s how you respond to it that changes your perspective.

“I just want to show up for people,” and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Meet Roseville resident, Tim Healea, a double amputee, who’s not letting his circumstances hold him back from living life.

“I want to be able to communicate with or show later in life amputees in particular but earlier in life amputees too, that they can do what they’ve been doing or start some sort of new chapter in their life,” Healea said.

“I hear far too often of people that have gone through this that sit at home in their wheelchair. That give up what they had done. I’d like to motivate them to not give up what they had done.”

Healea, nearing his 70th birthday, found out just a few years ago while playing golf, he suffered onset rheumatoid arthritis. An auto immune disease that occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joints.

Healea continued, “There’s always a loss… but I didn’t let the be a sense of defeat. I like to believe I’m living proof of that… I proved my surgeon wrong from the first time when he told me I wouldn’t play golf when I had this one (Healea pointing to his right leg) done January 21’, he said I wouldn’t play golf until fall. I told him I’d be playing by my birthday in June, I was playing in April. “

The Roseville native is now taking his passion for golf to the big stage. He’s set to tee off in this May in the 2023 ping US Disabled Open presented by the PGA of America and hosted by PGA Golf Club in Port St Lucie Florida.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some of the people I’ve met in the past year and a half. Incredible, inspiring people. Their the bravest strongest people I’ve ever met… It’s such an incredible feeling to be around positive people who’ve overcome so much.”