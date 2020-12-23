‘I know how the families feel’: Indiana nurse travels to Lodi to help strained hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As COVID-19 patients flood California hospitals, overwhelming intensive care units, nurse Shelby Wade is offering a helping hand.

“Make a little bit of a positive impact in such a terrible situation,” Wade told FOX40.

Wade, a registered nurse from Indiana, left her home a week ago and traveled to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital to offer her support.

It’s a deeply personal mission: Her own aunt, Julia, died from the illness back in April.

“I know how the families feel. You don’t know that that’s going to be the last time you’re going to see somebody or speak with them, so being able to be here and provide that comfort was important to me,” she said.

But the state worries that traveling health care workers like Wade are getting harder and harder to find.

Officials say they’ve been able to bring on more than 500 temporary employees, but they’re still looking for roughly 3,000 more to deal with the holiday surge.

“We would love to be able to pull people from all over the country, but right now, the entire country is struggling, so we don’t have the luxury of being able to pull from pools that we normally do,” said Dr. Vanessa Walker, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Sutter Roseville.

Doctors also say some health care workers are less willing to travel for their own safety.

They’re now warning that if something doesn’t change, care will be impacted.

“I am very concerned that if we have more gathering, more people indoors, we are going to have even more patients come to the hospital and people will not get as good of care as they should be getting, simply because we don’t have the space,” Walker said. “We don’t have all the staff we need if we have a big surge of patients.”

Meanwhile, Wade said she hopes it doesn’t come to that and that people take precautions to stay safe, so fewer families have to go through the pain and loss she deals with every day.

“It’s affecting everyone at some point. Don’t be naïve to think that it can’t happen to you or someone you love,” she said.

The state is also looking to other countries like Australia and Taiwan to see if they can offer any health care workers to help.