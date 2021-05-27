‘I miss my son’: Local parents remember San Jose mass shooting victim

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The local families of Paul Delacruz Megia and Timothy Romo expressed their devastation Thursday after officials identified them as two of the nine victims killed in a mass shooting in San Jose.

“He’s my son and my best friend,” said Leonard Magia.

Paul Delacruz Megia was a father of four, a brother, and Leonard and Edna Megia’s only son.

“I miss my son,” his father told FOX40.

“Yeah, we miss him. He is supposed to be here with us today,” his mother said.

Paul Megia’s parents described him as the ultimate family man who loved spending time with his kids, cheering for the Oakland A’s and Raiders, and being outdoors.

“He never wasted any time during the weekend. He used to go biking, hiking in Yosemite,” Edna Megia said of her son.

He was a bus operator trainee from 2002. He moved on to becoming a light rail operator, transportation supervisor, transit division supervisor, and ultimately, an assistant superintendent in service management.

But his life was cut short on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a San Jose rail yard, killing nine Valley Transportation Authority employees.

His parents were already on their way to San Jose when news of the mass shooting first broke.

“And then I called him to see how he is. I never got an answer,” Leonard Megia recalled.

He said that’s when he knew “there’s something wrong.”

“I told my daughter to go over there and find out,” he continued.

The family’s worst fears were later confirmed.

“This is the worst feeling you could ever get in your whole lifetime,” Leonard Megia said.

Paul Megia’s father said there need to be better background checks to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“More verification of mental health,” he said. “I guess a lot of them go through the cracks.”

The Megia family said Paul’s presence will forever be missed.

“I don’t know what to do because he’s gone,” his father said. “I wish he was still here.”

FOX40 spoke to the family of Timothy Romo, but understandably, they were too heartbroken to speak publicly.