‘I need help’: Placer County woman searching for her missing father after storm

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A local woman is asking for help finding her father, 69-year-old David Glen Deshon, who was reported missing by the Pacer County Sheriff’s Office following Tuesday night’s storm.

“The last time I heard from my dad was on Tuesday. I texted him, how was he doing? Was he OK? And he said yes,” daughter Shona Deshon told FOX40.

After texting him at 1 p.m., Shona Deshon did not hear back from her father on Tuesday night, the same night high winds and heavy snow created dangerous driving conditions near Foresthill.

Then, on Thursday, she received a voicemail from the sheriff’s office.

“They were trying to locate my father and he was missing,” she said. “They said that he made a distress call, said he needed help.”

Shona was also notified by her father’s neighbor, who said he called him at 10:30 p.m., saying he was cold and in trouble.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies later found his vehicle at Mile Marker 19 on Mosquito Ridge Road, with the 69-year-old driver and his two dogs nowhere to be seen, except for a separate track of tire tracks.

“I went down to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with somebody and the officer that I spoke with said that they were not going to be searching for him anymore as of right now,” Shona Deshon said. “I said, ‘Did you search the air? Did you search by vehicle? Did you search by snowmobile?’ He said, ‘All of the above.'”

Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Musallam released a statement on the search Friday:

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search for David Glenn Deshon Thursday morning after he was reported to be missing. Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions, deputies who searched the immediate area had to call off the search. The area where Mr. Deshon’s vehicle was found early Thursday morning is very steep and treacherous, especially during the winter. As of Friday afternoon, deputies are continuing their search for Mr. Deshon in more accessible areas. PCSO’s Air Support Unit and Search and Rescue Teams will begin searching for Mr. Deshon as soon as weather conditions allow. Angela Musallam, Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities describe Deshon as 6 feet tall with blond hair and blue eyes. His daughter added he is in poor health and cannot walk very far, and is asking anyone in the Foresthill area to please help.

“My dad is very fun, loving. He would not do anything to hurt anybody,” she said. “If they have a 4×4, if they have a snowmobile, if they can come to help me find my dad, I need help.”

Shona Deshon says anyone with information about her father’s whereabouts can reach out to her at 916-257-6022. You are also asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7830.