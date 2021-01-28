‘I signed up for alerts. I didn’t get any’: West Sacramento man without power frustrated by lack of information from PG&E

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some people in West Sacramento were still in the dark Thursday night after a storm caused them to lose power two nights earlier.

While they understand why they lost power, they don’t understand why Pacific Gas & Electric has not been communicating with them.

“Tuesday night, like everyone in the region immediately and Northern California, we saw the heavy winds, the rain come in, and we lost power,” Yianni Kazanis told FOX40.

Since that time, Kazanis said his West Sacramento home has been without power all of Wednesday and most of Thursday.

That’s been a challenge for his kids who are doing distance learning.

“Started out on Wednesday morning with hotspots on our iPhones, getting them connected to Zoom,” Kazanis explained.

Living in the area for the past 15 years or so, Kazanis said he can’t remember a time when it’s taken this long to restore power.

But his main issue is the lack of communication from PG&E.

“I signed up for alerts. I didn’t get any,” Kazanis said. “I went to their website a few different times and it showed that my power had been restored when, in fact, it had not been restored.”

He said he tried calling PG&E but ended up on hold and the call would drop before he reached a representative.

“It just helps when you let people know what’s happening, especially when you’re paying them every month,” Kazanis said.

When FOX40 reached out to PG&E, the company admitted there have been issues communicating with some of their customers.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said:

We understand that a very small number of customers are unable to get accurate outage and restoration information for their specific address when logging into PG&E’s outage map. We are aware of the issue, and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E spokeswoman Megan McFarland said Thursday afternoon said there were still some major outages in Yolo County:

Davis – 5,394 customers

Dixon – 666 customers

Fairfield – 2,017 customers

West Sacramento – 3,878 customers

Woodland – 6,871 customers

“PG&E is aware the hardship that extended outages represent and appreciates the patience of our customers. We will be reaching out to every customer today who is still without power due to storm-related outages,” she wrote

Meanwhile, Kazanis said his brother’s family, who is also in West Sacramento with no power, had to leave their home because it was so cold.

“He and his wife have a 1-year-old daughter and they had to check into a hotel because the temperatures in their home was 50 degrees and below,” Kazanis said. “There’s certainly people out in the area experiencing worse than us, but it would just be nice to have some clarity on when this is all going to end.”

Kazanis told FOX40 he did finally get an alert from PG&E that said his power should be back by 4 p.m. But he said that message was quickly followed up by another that said it’d be back on by 5 p.m.