‘I think it’s cowardly’: Sacramento city councilman reacts to weekend shootings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the shootings that occurred Saturday took the life of a 9-year-old girl and injured several others.

And it happened in broad daylight at Mama Marks Park.

According to police, a car drove by and opened fire hitting four people in the park.

“Kay Kay Brent is unfortunately, she’s deceased,” said Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren. “And I grew up with that family. I’ve known that family basically all my life.”

Warren says 9-year-old Kay Kay Brent’s family is besides themselves with grief.

“How do you deal with the sudden loss of anything you love that you anticipate basically being there forever?” Warren told FOX40.

The shooting also injured Kay Kay Brent’s 6-year-old sister.

“Her sister I’m told is going to make it,” Warren said.

While police search for the shooter or shooters, Warren says he and his fellow council members are horrified by the string of shootings that happened over the weekend.

“You know, I think it’s cowardly to think you’re going to end disputes by shooting at people,” Warren said.

Warren believes the shootings in his district are outliers and don’t signal a growing trend, adding the city has done a lot to prevent violence.

“We’ve been doing things like funding city programs for youth and setting up hotlines to help deal with the mental struggles that people are having from COVID,” Warren said.

But he says more still needs to be done.

“We got to do a better job in helping these young people to understand this is not the way. It is unsustainable,” Warren said.

Sacramento police still have not released a motive and are not saying if this shooting was gang related or not.