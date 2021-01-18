‘I thrive off having a schedule’: Del Campo High School senior gets first job amid pandemic

In 'Class of 2021,' FOX40 will follow a group of students whose senior year was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, documenting their challenges and accomplishments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This extremely unusual school year is giving some students more downtime in their schedules, leading to one high school senior to get her first job.

“This is my first job. I’ve never had a job. I didn’t know anything about retail before or how to talk to customers or really anything,” Del Campo High School senior Abby Biebl explained.

Getting her first job during her senior year in high school wasn’t something Biebl planned on.

“My friends and I were sitting there, and we were talking about the fact that we need a schedule,” she said. “We need to live our lives off a schedule. Because having so much free time and not knowing what to do made us feed really unproductive.”

So, Biebl decided to use the unexpected downtime from distance learning and canceled extracurriculars working at Western Feed and Pet Supply.

“Whenever, like, somebody needs to take a 50-pound bag out, I’m always the one to go get it. Yeah, cleaning. We do a lot of cleaning, especially because of the pandemic,” Biebl said. “One of the main things is helping customers. You know, helping them or answering questions that they have.”

She spends about 25 hours a week working after school.

But, more than earning a little extra cash, Biebl said this job has given her something she desperately needed during an extremely stressful school year, stability.

“I thrive off of having a schedule, 100%. Like I thrive off of being busy,” she explained. “We were supposed to go back in January, but now we’re not. We’re all still online.”

With no date set to return to in-person learning, Biebl said she’s glad she found another place to learn off-campus this year.

“This job will have definitely helped me with people skills and retail skills,” she said. “It gives me a schedule every single day.”