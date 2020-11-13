‘I want to visit my dad’: Families call on state prison officials to uphold COVID-19 guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The families of state prison inmates expressed their anger at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation today, calling on its department secretary to do more to fight COVID-19 infections.

“I’m there when they’re crying themselves to sleep at night, and they can’t understand why they can’t see Dad,” said Monique Jimenez, the wife of an inmate.

That’s due to strict COVID-19 precautions that have seen several thousand infections and 80 deaths in the state’s prisons, but protestors said it’s not family visitations that are causing the spike in COVID-19 infections.

They haven’t been able to visit their loved ones since March, the group said, claiming that they are being punished because of lax enforcement of safety measures by staff and corrections officers, or CO’s.

Protestors said new Department Secretary Kathleen Allison told a legislative committee several day ago that she had to remind staff to wear their masks.

The state prison system has been a target of critics since an outbreak of COVID-19 at San Quentin in the spring after 25 infected inmates were transferred there. Said critics have no faith that the newly appointed Department Secretary will improve matters.

“She has no plan on how to open for business; she has no plan for how she’s going to get COVID under control,” said Angela Cagena, administrator of We Are Their Voices.

Since the spring, the department has started strict COVID-19 guidelines and encouraged inmates and staff to follow them, but reports from inmates say protocols like mask-wearing are not being followed or being enforced consistently.

“They are not wearing masks,” Jimenez said. “My husband and many others are not being given masks.”

While some are demanding an early release of inmates that have served their pre-enhancement sentences, others would just like to see family visitations restored, which they say could be done by video or with other safety measures in place.

The CDCR has so far not responded to the protestors’ demands or concerns.