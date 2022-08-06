SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rap legend Ice Cube will headline a concert with other iconic names in the genre at the Golden 1 Center this winter.

Ice Cube will headline the Throwback Holiday Jam on Dec. 10 in the downtown Sacramento venue. The concert is produced by Sacramento throwback hip-hop station V101.1 FM and Pacific Concerts Group.

The show will feature other acts such as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too Short, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, MC Magic and Amanda Perez.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Golden 1 Center website.

A presale will run from Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m., according to the radio station.

Ice Cube previously spoke with FOX40 in June about the fifth season of the 3-on-3 basketball league BIG3, along with performing with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too Short in their rap super group Mount Westmore.