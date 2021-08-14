Iconic Sacramento restaurateur Randy Paragary dies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Randy Paragary, a fixture of the restaurant scene in Sacramento for decades, has died.

Paragary’s restaurant group owns and operates several establishments in Sacramento including Paragary’s Midtown, Cafe Bernardo, Centro Cocina Mexicana and R15.

Midtown Association Executive Director Emily Baime Michaels issued a statement Saturday afternoon following Paragary’s death.

Today we remember Randy Paragary, an incredible force behind the vibrancy that is Midtown Sacramento. Randy was a founding member of the Midtown Association, the organization behind Explore Midtown, a leader in the hospitality industry in greater Sacramento with Paragary’s, Centro, Cafe Bernardo and Sutter District, a mentor to so many, as well as a loving husband, father and most recently — a visionary hotelier. The Fort Sutter Hotel was clearly a labor of love and the Paragary family has created a beautiful, lasting legacy for generations of Sacramentans to come. Emily Baime Michaels, executive director, Midtown Association

“Sacramento has lost a true innovator, whose vision for Sacramento’s culinary scene has shaped our great city for generations to come,” said Congresswoman Doris Matsui in a statement. “Randy held an unwavering belief in Sacramento and its people – his restaurants reflected that passion and built bridges within our community. While he will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and enduring impact on Sacramento’s cultural fabric, I will always remember his kindness and cherish our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Paragary family during this difficult time. Randy will truly be missed.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted Saturday that Paragary “help put Sacramento on the culinary map and relentlessly, bullishly invested in its future.”

Randy Paragary, one of the greatest Sacramentans of all time. He helped put Sacramento on the culinary map and relentlessly, bullishly invested in its future. He will be sorely missed but his legacy is imprinted on our community.https://t.co/Yx91RlgF4o pic.twitter.com/nRp494hzgC — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) August 14, 2021

