ICU nurse posts video to Facebook pleading for people to wear masks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — ICU nurse Nicole Porter shared her experience working with coronavirus patients at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento by posting a video to social media.

“We’re working really, really hard. I’m tired,” Porter said. “My ears hurt, my face hurts. I’m exhausted. I mean I’m so exhausted I could almost cry.”

Porter, who is also an associate professor of nursing at San Joaquin Delta College, made the Facebook video with the hashtag #WhyIWearAMask in hopes of encouraging people to wear theirs.

“Please, please, please,” she said. “It’s very important for you to wear your mask in public.”

Porter told FOX40 she made the video because she thinks people are disconnected from the reality hospital workers are facing as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

“Definitely seeing COVID affecting various age ranges, even healthy people, and I see people that where otherwise healthy are in ICU on the ventilator,” Porter said.

Porter said healthcare workers are required to wear masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment 11 to 12 hours a day, so she understands how uncomfortable it can be.

“I don’t want to wear a mask. I don’t want to but I know that I have to, not just for my health, not just for the health of my family, but the health of the public as well,” she said.

So, Porter is pleading with the public to do their part to help stop the spread of the virus and wants to make it clear — wearing a mask isn’t political, it’s about public health.

“We need to work together as Americans. Right now, America’s sick,” she said. “We need to address that and addressing that is wearing a mask to flatten the curve.”