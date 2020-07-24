Idaho authorities arrest 2011 Woodland homicide suspect

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A Woodland homicide suspect was arrested in Idaho Wednesday after a nine-year investigation, according to police.

Woodland police say 36-year-old Jose Luis Gomez Arreola allegedly shot and killed someone March 26, 2011, near 534 Bush Street, which used to be La Finca de Rivera Restaurant at the time.

When officers reported to the scene around 2 a.m., they say Gabriel Villareal Ibarra was lying “motionless in the street bleeding from a gunshot wound.”

Ibarra died at the scene, according to police.

Police say Arreola allegedly shot Ibarra during a fight and that before leaving, he continued to shoot at the crowd that began gathering at the scene.

One other person was shot, according to police.

A warrant for Arreola’s arrest wasn’t issued until 2015.

The Woodland Police Dept was notified that Arreola had been contacted and arrested by Law Enforcement in Idaho for the warrant. Woodland Police Department

Police haven’t said if Arreola is back in California.