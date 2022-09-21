FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police arrested a Suisun City woman who was suspected of identity theft and more than 29 cases of mail theft, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police arrested 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten on suspicion of identity theft in September.

In August, an identity theft victim contacted Fairfield police and said she had ordered a new driver’s license but never received it from the Department of Motor Vehicles. According to police, it was suspected that it was stolen in the mail. It was also suspected the victim’s debit and credit cards were being used without her knowledge.

After checking her credit report, the victim found out that someone had used the victim’s information to buy a Mercedes.

According to police, the case was then handed to Detective Beck of the Property Crimes Unit and Detective Beck found that “a woman had used the victim’s license and a fraudulently obtained insurance card to purchase the Mercedes listed on the victim’s credit report.”

Detective Beck was able to obtain information regarding the vehicle and requested that officers stop it after seeing it on Flock cameras.

The Mercedes was eventually located and stopped by Officer Shackford on Sept. 15. Inside the vehicle officers found a man and woman along with multiple documents with the victim’s name on them. Officers also recovered other documents along with mail belonging to other people.

According to police, “29 additional mail theft victims have been identified so far.”

Police said officers then arrested Wroten and booked her on various charges.