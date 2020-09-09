Identity thieves targeting homeless community in San Joaquin County

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Scammers are targeting the homeless in San Joaquin County.

Already out on the streets and vulnerable, the homeless population have one more worry: Identity thieves.

“I think it’s cruel … we’re out here struggling as it is,” said Jennifer Faulkner, who is currently experiencing homelessness.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office recently issued a warning that said, “Fraudsters have targeted our homeless community and they are posing as agents of the EDD”.

The DA’s representatives said these fake agents will ask for a person’s personal information under the guise of securing CARES act funding on their behalf.

But the DA’s office said this is a sham and that no government official will contact you in this manner.

DA’s office said what the thieves really want is their target’s personal information.

Manuel Arvalo told FOX40 he works closely with the homeless.

“I volunteer here a lot at Saint Mary’s and to hear something like that, it really just irritates me,” Arvalo said.

He said it’s disheartening to know that people are stealing from a population that’s barely surviving.

“Just because they land here doesn’t mean they’re bad people, they are good people. It’s just something happened in their lives they can’t control,” Arvalo explained.

The DA’s office says if an identity thief is caught, they will prosecute which could mean prison time if convicted.

If you believe you are the victim of an identity thief, please contact your law enforcement agency.