Ikea donates new beds, desks to Children’s Receiving Home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The kids at the Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento are getting a dorm makeover just ahead of the new school year.

Ikea surprised the kids on Thursday with new essentials to redecorate their rooms, from new bedding to desks for the school, to prints to decorate their walls.

“Most of our kids have had really tough life experiences and for the community to come out and show support, this is so incredible,” CRH board member Michelle Toppin said.

Toppin said they’re excited to start redecorating since the children have been spending more time indoors during the pandemic.