TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is behind bars after a months-long police investigation led to the seizure of nearly a dozen illegal firearms in Turlock.

Turlock police said 20-year-old Noel Nazar-Pour was arrested on April 2 on Cromwell Road after a warranted search of a home on Meadowbrook Lane.

The search warrant obtained was part of a firearms trafficking investigation by the Special Investigations Unit, according to Turlock police.

Multiple Ghost Guns were seized during the investigation which are individually-made firearms which have not been registered legally and do not have a serial number.

Among the items seized at the home were six fully-assembled Ghost Guns, four unassembled Ghost Guns and one AK-47 assault weapon.

“This type of illegal firearms manufacturing operation poses a clear danger to our community. Our Police Department is working very hard to keep these firearms off our streets and out of the hands of criminals,” said Turlock Police Department S.I.U. Investigator Jake Young in the release.

Illegal drugs, illegal firearms paraphernalia, a large amount of ammunition and over $1,000 in cash were also seized.

Nazar-Pour was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on 14 felony charges including those related to the illegal possession, manufacturing and sale of firearms.

Turlock police asked that anyone with information about the investigation to call Investigator Jacob Young at 209-668-6575. Tipsters can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.