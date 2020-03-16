‘I’m encouraged’: Two Stockton women step up to help their older neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- With Gov. Gavin Newsom calling on seniors to self-isolate, many have been left to wonder how their basic needs will be met.

At 60 years old and with underlying health issues, Angela May’s mother is part of the group Newsom has urged to stay at home.

But May said she and her Stockton family do not live in fear of COVID-19.

“Illness and disease and triage at home is really nothing out of the ordinary,” May told FOX40.

May said she also copes with respiratory illness but she’s able to run errands and help not only her mother but many of her aging neighbors.

“Maybe leave it up to some of us to do the errands and be able to provide for them what they need,” May explained.

May has started working with Amanda Aanerud.

“There’s a lot of elderly people who are scared and they’re really worried,” Aanerud said.

Aanerud said despite the worry, she posted on social media that she and other good Samaritans are willing to help their Weston Ranch neighbors.

“I’m excited by it. I’m encouraged,” Aanerud told FOX40. “I think that in times like this, we get to see the best and the worst that society has to offer, and I’m glad that I’m getting to see like the best of it.”

Aanerud said so far, volunteers have offered to walk dogs, help buy groceries and other basic tasks that senior citizens may need.

“We may not have a lot, like a lot of people are economically disadvantaged, but people here have heart,” she said.