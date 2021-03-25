‘I’m having a ton of fun’: Legendary Granite Bay coach talks about coaching freshman team

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) – At first glance, nothing coach Ernie Cooper is doing for the Grizzlies football program appears to be different.

And his players don’t notice it either.

“He’s so enthusiastic and I love being out there every day, being with him,” said quarterback Lucas Gruia. “You know, him coaching the boys, it kind of gives us a fire, kind of a readiness to play the game. He’s one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had.”

Cooper though is the head coach of the freshman team now at Granite Bay High School.

He stepped away from the varsity team after the 2014 season to spend more time with his family.

But he returned in 2017 to coach the freshman for several reasons.

“I still love football. I’m a teacher here, a P.E. teacher and I feel like I should coach and contribute to my school and to the kids. And third, it’s my community, this is my community, this is where I live,” Cooper explained.

There probably aren’t too many freshman football programs around being coached by someone of Cooper’s stature.

He’s twice won state titles with the Grizzlies and even has his own monument that sits inside Granite Bay’s stadium.

“You know, I could probably still be a head football coach at the varsity level, but I’ve decided to let that go and still coach but kind of be a little bit more involved in my daughter’s life and that helps not being the head varsity coach because that’s a lot of hours,” Cooper told FOX40.

“It’s almost like he’s coaching us like he would a varsity team, and it feels just like that you know. Having him as a coach feels like we’re already at that next level,” Gruia said.

“This group is another great group of freshman kids. I’m having a ton of fun,” Cooper said. “They’re really fun to be around. I love that these kids aren’t looking to go to a different school, you know, the older guys are always looking to go somewhere. These young guys just want to play ball, and they want to be loved up.”

That love will continue at least for one more season at Granite Bay. After that Cooper, who will be 60 years old at that time, plans to call it a career and play lots of golf.