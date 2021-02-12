‘I’m so excited’: COVID-19 vaccines to roll out for educators in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Starting Tuesday, educators working within Sacramento County will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the county office of education.

“I’m so excited. It’s funny because I’ve had educators reach out to me just being nervous about coming back to school without vaccinations being offered to them,” said Nho Le-Hinds, a nurse for Sacramento city schools.

Le-Hinds has been administering vaccines to eligible members of the public.

The timing of today’s announcement comes as some who are eligible to get a shot haven’t been able to.

Le-Hinds says her employer offers health insurance with Kaiser, with a Kaiser spokesperson telling FOX40 this week that they only have enough vaccines for less than 5% of their members.

“It’s just going to be a relief, and not only that but you’re getting taken care of by your school nurses, you know, you see all the time,” Le-Hinds said.

But don’t expect this to be a quick process.

“For all of the public schools and charter school workers we need approximately 25-26,000 doses per shot,” said Dave Gordon, superintendent of Sacramento County’s Office of Education.

With 26,000 or so educators needing two doses each, the question becomes how many doses will be given to the effort.

Gordon says he can’t say because the county’s public health office learns of the numbers they get only on a weekly basis.

“There’s a pipeline of allocations to the county and the other providers within the county,” Gordon explained. “But the county really tries to help everyone queue to the priorities and be faithful to the priorities and again we appreciate the job they have done.”

Gordon says the times and locations of educator vaccinations are still being determined, but adds that as the process continues, he expects shots will be offered multiple times a week.