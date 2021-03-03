‘I’m very grateful for that’: El Dorado County restaurants resume indoor operations at limited capacity

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) – For the first time in months, El Dorado County is able to reopen indoor dining after reaching the red tier.

“I had a burger. It was great, it was wonderful,” said El Dorado County resident Ty Lim.

Lim didn’t waste any time getting the chance to eat at one of his favorite restaurants Wednesday morning.

“The fact that I can actually sit in here instead of outside, I’m very grateful for that,” he said.

Mimosa House owner Lou Dedier said he’s been ready for this moment.

“A real welcome change actually to see them come inside, sit down. The difference on the customer’s face, they’re smiling. They’re happy,” Dedier told FOX40.

Dedier hasn’t been able to serve any of his customers inside his restaurant since the summer and said right when he got word, he and his staff went straight to work.

“Yesterday was massive cleaning, massive going through everything, getting everything ready,” he said.

Counties in the red tier like El Dorado are able to allow indoor dining at 25% capacity.

Dedier said he wants to be able to give his customers an option by letting them choose if they want to sit inside or outside. Regardless of their choice, he said safety and cleanliness is still the top priority.

“As you can see all the signs on the tables, what we’re doing is dropping a champagne bottle on to make sure that we’re giving social distancing,” he explained. “We’re going to maintain all the masking that we do. We have sanitation stations throughout. Every table’s sanitized, every booth’s sanitized.”

As for Lim, he said this past year has taught him to be grateful for the little things.

“You take for granted. you don’t really think about because it’s always there,” Lim said.

Under the red tier restaurants like Mimosa House can reopen indoors. Bars, breweries and distilleries, however, must remain closed.