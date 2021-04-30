‘Star Wars’ Scout troopers attend funeral of local man who worked on major films

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A local man whose work in movies often went under the radar was laid to rest Thursday.

Vacaville’s Ira Keeler worked for nearly 20 years at Industrial Light and Magic, and helped design models and sets for films like “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” “Back to the Future,” Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Star Trek: First Contact” and “Jurassic Park.”

Industrial Light and Magic called Keeler an “invaluable member of the team and a truly gifted artist and craftsperson” in a tweet earlier this month.

The company was founded by George Lucas in 1975 to create the special effects for “Star Wars” and has since contributed to over 425 films with 16 Oscars and 32 Sci-Tech Awards.

Keeler’s work on “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” earned an Academy Award for best visual effects.

A local platoon of Imperial Scout Troopers appeared at his funeral in Keeler’s honor.

ILM Model Makers Ira Keeler (right) with Michael Fulmer working on a miniature Ford Tri-motor aircraft on the roof of ILM's main stage where shooting would later take place for Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom (1984). pic.twitter.com/YvnZrhQ0DN — ILMVFX (@ILMVFX) April 16, 2021