In-home nurse of disabled teen arrested on suspicion of child endangerment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested an in-home vocational nurse for allegedly endangering a child.

The sheriff’s office said 48-year-old Edgar Gomez Burgion worked for a severely mentally and physically disabled 13-year-old.

Officials said Burgion now faces six counts of endangering the life or health of a child and one count of attempted offense because of a disability.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and has not released any other information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191.