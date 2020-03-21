In-home support staff hopes to be added as essential to continue work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- Josh Penske has autism and is a mathematical genius but things like understanding the dangers of walking out into the middle of traffic are something that gives him trouble.

Penske works for Strategies to Empower People Sacramento, one of a network of agencies that helps people like him live more independent lives thanks to in-home support staff who help with meals or medications.

He is also a client. Penske is one of 300 people served by 600 local workers in the California Supported Living Network.

Advocates have been doing everything they can to help their intellectually and developmentally disabled clients navigate most of the challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus.

But the biggest one may be at the State Capitol.

"Grocery clerks are great, I agree. Truck drivers are great. But the workforce that takes care of people with developmental disabilities not being recognized as an essential workforce?" said S.T.E.P. CEO and Executive Director Jacquie Dillard-Foss.

Dillard-Foss said S.T.E.P. is in limbo without a specific designation from Gov. Gavin Newsom as he put his statewide stay-at-home order into effect.

Already, staff making their regular home visits have run into trouble in Citrus Heights.

"(She) was pulled over by the police late last night. She was going to her overnight shift and she said what she was doing and he said, ‘Well, you're not part of the essential workforce.' Well, that's unacceptable,’” Jacquie Dillard-Foss said.

For a governor who paid a lot of attention to her clients back when he was campaigning, Dillard-Foss said she just wants a little consideration.

"We've been really diligent about doing universal care, about trying to make sure they get the support,” she told FOX40. “We are vital in this fight against COVID-19 but that means the state has to be our partners too."