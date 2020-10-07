In response to deadly shooting, city leaders look to invest in improving Del Paso Heights area

DEL PASO HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento city and community leaders came together Tuesday in the very park where 9-year-old Makaylah Brent was gunned down and killed over the weekend.

They said they want to move forward with the many ideas they hope will improve life and make things safer in the Del Paso Heights area.

“This is now about looking for ways to invest to make sure that all of the parks in District 2 are safe for the families and the young people but really throughout the city of Sacramento,” said City Councilman Allen Warren, who represents District 2.

Councilman Warren proposed to invest in needed renovations to Mama Marks Park with camera lights after Brent, her 6-year-old cousin and her aunt were hit by gunfire there in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

He also wants the city to invest in District 2 libraries and bring new literacy programs for children there, along with resources in the prevention of gang violence.

“You should never have to teach your child how to duck, how to lay on the ground when they hear shots,” said Brent’s grandmother, Amber Brent.

Makaylah Brent’s grandmother asked the women in the community — the mothers, grandmothers and aunts — to be there for their children and help bring change that will start in the home.

“If we don’t come together and connect this chain of mothers, mothers stop this, mothers stop everything. Every kid listens to their mother,” Amber Brent said. “Stop this, you mothers, stop this. You know when your kids got guns. Stop this.”

“You have to understand the history of African American culture. The women have beared the brunt of a lot of the things we’ve gone through. They’ve been our backbone,” said community member Abdus Shakur.

“Some of our parents is gone. We had to raise ourself,” said Sharon Kirk with Sister to Sister. “All we know how to do is hustle and fight and do all this. That’s all we know how to do because it’s our way of survival. But until somebody comes to us and teaches this, and shows us this, and loves on us, and talks to us this is not going to change. “