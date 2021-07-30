‘Inattentive’ driver hits Woodland police vehicle, injuring officer

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A Woodland police officer who was in their vehicle while at the scene of a fire was hit by another driver early Friday morning, according to officials.

Police said that around 12:45 a.m., one of their officers responded to reports of a person lighting a fire in the area of Interstate 5 near County Road 113.

Once she got to the area, the officer positioned their vehicle to block a lane of traffic while Woodland fire crews worked to douse the flames.

A passing vehicle then struck the officer’s car, pushing it into a nearby guardrail, before sideswiping a fire truck and finally stopping.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital before being released.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with California Highway Patrol investigators.

Because the preliminary cause of the crash was deemed to be “inattentiveness,” the driver was not arrested.