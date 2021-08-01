Inaugural Gold Rush Senior Hockey Tournament to be held at Skatetown in Roseville

(KTXL) — Later this month, Skatetown in Roseville will host a weekend hockey tournament based on diversity and inclusion.

Residents aged 50 and over are encouraged to go play or learn to play the sport of ice hockey.

“I’m so used to playing in tournaments where I’m the oldest, and actually my last few years in the NHL I was the oldest, so now they are all catching up to me,” said Terry Harper.

The LGBT community will also have a presence at Skatetown the weekend of Aug. 20, 21, 22 for the first Gold Rush Senior Hockey tournament.

Click or tap here to learn more about the tournament.