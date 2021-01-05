Infectious disease expert says reported cases of coronavirus variant are ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Virus mutations are common but the new variant of coronavirus, known as B117, is surprising to scientists because it’s not just a small mutation, it’s a larger leap in the evolution of the virus.

“This lineage did evolve quickly, more quickly than expected,” said Dr. Shannon Bennett, chief of science at the California Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Bennett studies genetic mutations in viruses.

“The challenge we’re faced with is asking and answering the question: How do the mutations that have accumulated affect transmissibility? Are they what is underlying the fact that this virus strain has become more common in certain populations?” Bennett said.

The new variant has become the dominant strain in the UK in recent weeks and cases are now showing up in the U.S.

“I think the number of reported cases is really just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health.

Dr. Blumberg said similar to the original strain of the COVID-19 virus, the new variant spreads through close person-to-person contact.

“Yeah, it’s transmitted in the exact same way via the respiratory route,” Blumberg explained. “It just attaches to the receptor more strongly and then it multiplies more. So, we end up getting higher concentrations of the virus.”

While the new strain might be more contagious, doctors say the resulting disease is no different.

“It causes the same disease severity as the other variants that are out there,” Blumberg told FOX40.

While researchers work to confirm what makes the new strain seem to spread more rapidly, there is widespread consensus that the existing approved COVID-19 vaccines will protect against it.

“When you are given a vaccine, you have an immune response that’s really rich and complex,” Bennett said. “Even if you’re only being given the one protein, the spike protein to build your own immune response upon, it’s still a complex and varied immune response. So, you develop a whole suite of different antibodies that might stick to all kinds of different spots on the virus.”

Both experts FOX40 spoke with expressed optimism that we have the tools to get out of this pandemic.

“We know that if we get 60 to 70% of the population immunized, we’re able to do that. We’re going to be able to be through with this pandemic,” Blumberg said.

In the meantime, experts emphasise the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding enclosed spaces with people you don’t already live with.

“This is not the time to slack off and get frustrated. Stay the course and keep yourself protected,” Bennett said.