Infectious disease expert urges public to stay home, avoid large gatherings this holiday season

(KTXL) – Intensive care units across the state are still filling up and COVID-19 is continuing to spread as Christmas draws near.

The main problem is people gathering inside their homes for the holidays and doctors say now is the time to make other arrangements.

“So, what we’re hearing from the Department of Public Health is that much of the recent surge is related to extended family and friends getting together, going over to somebody else’s house, being indoors without a mask. And that increases risk of transmission, we know that,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, a professor and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

He said California is in a crisis, needing more ICU beds and ventilators than are available, and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 is rising at a drastic rate.

“The number of deaths in three weeks will be about twice the number of deaths that we’re having today in California. That’s what the modeling shows,” Blumberg explained. “And so, that’s why it’s critically important over Christmas for people to stay safe.”

He said the best way to stay safe is by staying home. For those who must see friends and family outside their household, Blumberg said to stay outside.

“The virus gets diluted because there’s so much air volume outside,” Blumberg told FOX40. “When you’re inside, the virus gets concentrated, there’s not as much air circulation, there’s less opportunity for social distancing. And so, we know that’s the reason we have more transmission indoors than outdoors.”

However, in Sacramento on Christmas Day, there’s a 62% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Wet weather is not typical for Christmas in Sacramento. According to the National Weather Service, there was only a 30% chance of rain on Dec. 25 from 2001 to 2019.

But if it does rain, giving up on social distancing and going into a home that is not yours is ill-advised, according to Blumberg.

“Yeah, if you want to kill your grandma, then that’s a great plan,” Blumberg said. “But I would advise that if you really want to keep your family members safe, your extended family safe, your close friends safe, if you want to keep your loved ones safe, then the heroic thing to do this Christmas season is to social distance and cancel any group gathering.”