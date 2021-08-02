Injured hiker rescued by helicopter near Lake Tahoe

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An injured hiker was rescued from a cliff ledge by helicopter early Monday morning near Lake Tahoe, the California Highway Patrol said.

The hiker fell down a cliff near Horsetail Falls Sunday afternoon, landing on a ledge and suffering major injuries. Rescuers attempted to reach the hiker throughout the night but were prevented by the difficult terrain.

Video provided by CHP shows rescuers locate the hiker using a thermal camera, who was seen waving a piece of clothing. A rescuer was then lowered from the helicopter to help the hiker. CHP says the two were then hoisted to safety.