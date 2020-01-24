Injured man found in ditch now identified as airman recently stationed at Travis Air Force Base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) -- An unidentified, injured man who was found in a ditch Wednesday afternoon has now been identified as an active airman recently stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

West Virginia resident Keith Keifer was off duty and heading to his new base on the East Coast before he was attacked, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators believe Keifer, 32, was attacked in Sacramento where he was renting a U-Haul. They believe Keifer's attacker, or attackers, took him out to the area of Highway 88 and French Gulch Road in Amador County where he was dumped with a head injury.

When a passerby found him and flagged down an Amador County sheriff's deputy, Keifer could not recall his name or how he had been injured. All he had on him was around $30 in cash.

The Jackson Police Department got Keifer's permission to take a photograph of him at the hospital and posted the photo to its Facebook page to try to find anyone who knew his name.

By Thursday morning, police said Keifer's memory began to come back, aiding them in their investigation into his identity.

"(He) woke up this morning and apparently was able to remember his name, date of birth, social security number," Jackson Police Chief Christopher Mynderup said.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Mynderup said the attack illustrates the evil in the world.

"It's devastating when you see this happen to an individual who is just going about his life," he said. "It's very scary. We're just happy that he is alive."

