Injured Modesto officer released from hospital

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto Police Department officer wounded in a gun battle last month was released from hospital Sunday.

Officer Michael Rokaitis was shot while searching a home off Orangeburg Avenue on Aug. 14. His leg was amputated as a result of his injuries.

Modesto Police released a video of Rokaitis leaving the hospital as supporters cheer.

Rokaitis will be transferred to a care facility where he will continue rehabilitation.

Jesse James Brooks, 42, was shot by police after police video shows him shooting at officers during the search of a home.

Officers say they initially pursued a separate suspect, Joshua Harrington, to the house after he drove away from police on a motorcycle. Police helicopter video shows Harrington evade police, then park outside the house.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the home, finding Brooks inside a bedroom.

Body camera video shows gunfire erupt as soon as police enter the bedroom. Rokaitis falls shortly after the shooting begins, with police dragging the wounded officer out of the line of fire.

Brooks was charged with three counts of attempted murder on a peace officer, multiple weapon violations, as well as an outstanding U.S. Marshall Warrant for a probation violation. He was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.