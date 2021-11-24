Inmate accused of domestic violence escapes in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — An inmate charged with domestic violence escaped a South Lake Tahoe jail Tuesday night and was still at large Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Around 6:30 p.m., 38-year-old Ruben Zavala Garcia was doing supervised work outside of the El Dorado County Jail when he escaped, the sheriff’s office wrote in Wednesday’s release.

A search was launched in South Lake Tahoe, with deputies, canines and air support scouring the area, but the sheriff’s office said Garcia was not found.

Garcia was booked into jail back in July and faces charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, false imprisonment, burglary and violation of his probation. Officials said he has not been convicted or sentenced.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the victim in Garcia’s case was contacted after his escape.

Garcia is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. His right forearm has a tattoo that reads “Genevieve” and the left forearm’s tattoo reads “Zavala.”

When he was seen last he was wearing his khaki jail-issued uniform, which consists of a short-sleeved shirt and long pants.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has any information that may help with this investigation has been asked to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 530-621-6600.