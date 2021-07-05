Inmate damages fire engine after stealing it in Shingle Springs

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — An inmate stole a fire engine Sunday night while crews were responding to a blaze in Shingle Springs.

Cal Fire spokesperson Alisha Herring said the Amador-El Dorado Unit was responding to a vegetation fire when an inmate from Growlersburg Conservation Camp stole the fire engine.

As a result, the fire engine was significantly damaged, along with other personal property, Herring told FOX40.

The unidentified inmate was taken into custody.

Cal Fire is investigating the incident with help from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.