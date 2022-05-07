FOSLOM,Calif (KTXL) — California State Prison, Sacramento inmate Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed by his fellow inmates on Friday, according to state prison officials.

State prison officials said, Banoslopez was in the recreations yard around 11:30 a.m. when four inmates attacked Banoslopez .

Banoslopez died at 12:38 p.m. after attempts were made to treat him of his injuries from the attack, according to state prison officials.

Following the attack officers recovered two ‘inmate-manufactured weapons’, according to state prison officials.

Banoslopez was serving an eight year sentence from San Bernardino County for second-degree robbery, inflicting great bodily injury and an enhancement for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony.

Prison officials detained Albert Calvillo, 30, Irvin Rodriguez, 36, Osbaldo Velasquez, 38, and Jose Avila, 39,.

Albert Calvillo, 30, was admitted from San Bernardino County on Dec. 2, 2010, to serve 31 years, eight months for voluntary manslaughter, committing a street gang act in commission of a violent felony, attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and enhancements for use of a firearm.

Irvin Rodriguez, 36, was serving 27 years for second-degree robbery, a second strike; committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony; and an enhancement for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Osbaldo Velasquez, 38, serving life with the possibility of parole for carjacking with the use of a firearm, second-degree robbery, committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, and enhancements for the use of a firearm.

Jose Avila, 39, was serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, a third strike; possessing/owning a firearm with a violent felony conviction, a second strike; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; attempted first-degree murder, a third strike; and enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death.