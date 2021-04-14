Inmate dies at Butte County Jail, cause of death not yet known

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An inmate’s death in Butte County Jail early Wednesday is still under investigation.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said correctional deputies at the jail were conducting routine safety checks on inmates at around 1:30 a.m. when they noticed 30-year-old Dan Fallis of Chico having a medical issue.

Despite life-saving measures from jail medical staff and paramedics, Fallis died.

The investigation in Fallis death is ongoing.

Investigators said they did not yet find any evidence that Fallis committed suicide and he was in his cell by himself without signs of injuries or trauma on his body.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office to determine Fallis’ cause of death.

