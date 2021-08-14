Inmate walks away from Vallecito Conservation Camp in Angels Camp

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation conservation camp without permission Saturday afternoon.

Torrence Weitzel, 25, was last seen at Vallecito Conservation Camp Saturday morning, corrections officials said.

Weitzel is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Weitzel was transferred into CDCR custody in March 2021 from Kern County with a five-year sentence for discharging a firearm, buying and receiving stolen property and vehicle theft.

Anyone who sees Weitzel should contact 911 or law enforcement immediately. Anyone having information on Weitzel’s location should contact Vallecito Conservation Camp Sergeant Orpurt at 209-736-4922