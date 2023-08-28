(FOX40.COM) — Just over one week after having walked away from a conservation camp in Nevada County, a California inmate was found nearly 250 miles away, according to state prison officials.

The California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Saturday that 19-year-old Malachi Thomas had been taken into custody in Fresno.

Thomas had walked away from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County on Aug. 18, CDCR said.

After being found, officials took Thomas to North Kern State Prison, where his case will be sent to the Nevada County District Attorney’s office, which could consider pursuing charges of escape.

Thomas was admitted to CDCR from Fresno County in May 2023 after being sentenced to serve 7 years.

The CDCR said that since 1977, 99% of incarcerated people who leave an institution, camp or program without permission have been apprehended.